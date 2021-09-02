Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.86 Million Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 210.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,146 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ameren were worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEE. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 37.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 72.6% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 79.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $88.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.38. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

