Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $8.58 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 35.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $204,000. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 7,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $119,235,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $135.81 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $136.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

