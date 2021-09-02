Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $9 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 43,521 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $8,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 582.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 433,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,683,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 484,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 31,356 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 570.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 60,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 51,679 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of KKR opened at $64.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $67.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.