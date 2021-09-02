Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 28,709 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,709 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434,685 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $328,704,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,822,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,325,000 after purchasing an additional 995,739 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,326,000 after buying an additional 930,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $61,260,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $125.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of -124.08 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.48 and a 52-week high of $136.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.09.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

