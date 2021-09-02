Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,148 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $1,029,084,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 803.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,142,000 after purchasing an additional 874,979 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $142,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 421.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,538,000 after purchasing an additional 636,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 24.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,737,000 after purchasing an additional 627,778 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on DG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.41.

Dollar General stock opened at $222.69 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.78. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

