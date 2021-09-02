Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 34,140 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,140 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MarketAxess were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,367,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 445.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,625,000 after purchasing an additional 48,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total value of $2,382,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,902 shares of company stock valued at $13,552,088. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $479.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $469.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $485.98. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.19 and a 1-year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $528.78.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

