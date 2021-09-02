Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 71,805 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 71,805 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.97% of Interface worth $8,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Interface by 35.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Interface by 10,312.7% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Interface in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Interface in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $17.11. The company has a market cap of $859.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.13 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

