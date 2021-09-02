Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Shares Gap Down to $8.44

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.44, but opened at $8.25. Telefônica Brasil shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 1,573 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.70 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0637 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter worth about $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 54.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 23.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV)

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

