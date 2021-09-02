Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.34.

Several research firms have recently commented on TELL. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ TELL opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13. Tellurian has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.37.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 173.31% and a negative return on equity of 63.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 199,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 87,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 87,822 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 11,085.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,861,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,254,000 after buying an additional 5,808,757 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 114,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 47,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 35,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

