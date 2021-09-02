Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Shares Up 13.4%

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA)’s share price shot up 13.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $21.80. 2,710 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 266,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TNYA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

About Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

