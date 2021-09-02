TenX (PAY) Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last seven days, TenX has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One TenX coin can now be bought for $0.0646 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TenX has a total market capitalization of $13.26 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TenX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00060616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00132732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.81 or 0.00813779 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00047568 BTC.

TenX Coin Profile

TenX (PAY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.