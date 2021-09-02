TerraKRW (KRT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $18,899.00

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 2nd. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $38.08 million and approximately $18,899.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TerraKRW has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00064784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.00133216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.25 or 0.00156322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,769.76 or 0.07628753 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,470.31 or 1.00111697 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $397.23 or 0.00803863 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 44,057,528,795 coins and its circulating supply is 44,056,799,687 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

