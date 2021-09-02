Terreno Realty Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Terreno Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of TRNO opened at $67.96 on Thursday. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $52.63 and a twelve month high of $69.28. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.23.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,345,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 669,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,655,000 after purchasing an additional 108,209 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,299 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,253,000 after purchasing an additional 318,343 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

