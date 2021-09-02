Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,887 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after acquiring an additional 167,974 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,305,000 after acquiring an additional 343,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tesla by 3.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,409,310,000 after acquiring an additional 134,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $733.20. The company had a trading volume of 708,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,803,139. The company’s 50-day moving average is $683.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $669.13. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.88 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $725.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $585.89.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,142,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $39,209,977. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

