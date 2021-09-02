Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,530,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the July 29th total of 33,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of TEVA stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,038,014. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 688,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $1,943,000. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 73,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $289,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares during the period. 51.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TEVA. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

