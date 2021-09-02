Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Miramar Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Miramar Capital LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 3.6% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $189.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,713. The company has a market cap of $174.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.45.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.