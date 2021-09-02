Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Short Interest Update

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 4,400,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

TXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

NYSE TXT traded up $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $73.40. 37,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,619. Textron has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $74.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

