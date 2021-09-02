Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Duke Realty by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,920,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,597,000 after purchasing an additional 329,785 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Duke Realty by 567.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 20.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 250,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 43,241 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 9.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 13.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DRE shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $53.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $53.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

