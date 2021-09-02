Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 590.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Maximus by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $87.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.47. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.81. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $993,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,028 shares of company stock worth $2,603,351 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

