Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter worth about $306,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Hubbell by 21.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,392,000 after purchasing an additional 353,484 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

HUBB stock opened at $203.00 on Thursday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $131.09 and a 1-year high of $209.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.78.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

