Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 78,744 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,744 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $74.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day moving average is $65.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $75.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

