Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 25,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

COR stock opened at $151.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.98. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $151.76.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. Research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

COR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

In other news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,829 shares of company stock worth $1,504,619 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

