TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,820,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the July 29th total of 11,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 231,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 98.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 382,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after buying an additional 189,490 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,617,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,956,000 after buying an additional 216,496 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 49.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 203.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 66,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 44,811 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TGTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $29.46 on Thursday. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.15.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%. Research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.