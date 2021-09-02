The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,016,300 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the July 29th total of 902,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.3 days.

OTCMKTS ACOPF opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The a2 Milk has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $12.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41.

ACOPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded The a2 Milk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. CLSA upgraded The a2 Milk from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The a2 Milk Co Ltd. engages in the distribution and sale of milk and dairy products. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, China and Other Asia, and United Kingdom and USA. The Australia and New Zealand segment receives external revenue from infant formula, milk and dairy products, along with royalty and license fee income.

