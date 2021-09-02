The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Short Interest Up 15.1% in August

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the July 29th total of 1,860,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of WTER opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $169.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.00. The Alkaline Water has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

Get The Alkaline Water alerts:

The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter. The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 44.76% and a negative return on equity of 323.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Alkaline Water will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of The Alkaline Water to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1.25 to $0.90 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for The Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.