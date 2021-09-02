The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 29th total of 1,740,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 355,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

In other The Bancorp news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $3,906,657.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,037,773.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in The Bancorp by 69.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

TBBK opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91. The Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.45.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bancorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

