The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $123.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million.

NTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

