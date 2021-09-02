The Buckle, Inc. Shares Climb 0% Following August Same Store Sales Report (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE) same-store sales increased by 42.7% during the month of August. The Buckle’s shares rose by 0% in the first day of trading following the report.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get The Buckle alerts:

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $686,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $105,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,504.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,593 shares of company stock worth $3,979,740 in the last ninety days. 40.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKE stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $39.17. 5,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,698. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.10. The Buckle has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.17.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The Buckle had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 18.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Buckle will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Buckle by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Buckle by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Buckle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Buckle by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in The Buckle by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.