The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $16,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $610,000. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 37.5% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 203.8% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 70,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 47,365 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,012,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 321.2% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 115,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 88,176 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,959,966. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. Argus raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $56.61. 152,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,597,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $244.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

