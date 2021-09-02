The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Lifted by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 273,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of KO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.77. 11,652,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,573,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day moving average is $54.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $244.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,959,966. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

