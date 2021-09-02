The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.5% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

KO stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.77. The company had a trading volume of 11,338,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,573,693. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $244.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.15.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,959,966. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

