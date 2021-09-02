The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stock Position Raised by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,989 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,316,000 after acquiring an additional 449,227 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after acquiring an additional 299,157 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,770,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,841,000 after buying an additional 170,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,914,000 after buying an additional 116,909 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COO stock opened at $450.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $304.92 and a one year high of $455.03.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62%.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.79.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

