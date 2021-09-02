The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.200-$13.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.The Cooper Companies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $3.240-$3.440 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $402.79.

Shares of COO traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $450.37. 258,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,076. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $418.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $304.92 and a 12 month high of $455.80.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

