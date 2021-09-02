The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.240-$3.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.67 million.The Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.200-$13.400 EPS.

The Cooper Companies stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $450.37. The stock had a trading volume of 258,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,076. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.33. The Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $304.92 and a 1-year high of $455.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

COO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cooper Companies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $402.79.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

