The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:SRV)

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th.

Shares of SRV traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.64. 49,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,752. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.95. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $32.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) by 200.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

