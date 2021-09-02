The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

SRV traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.64. The stock had a trading volume of 49,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,752. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.95. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $32.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

