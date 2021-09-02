The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE:SZC traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $47.45. 9,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,023. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average of $44.44. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $50.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Cushing Renaissance Fund were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

