The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.230-$7.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.32 billion-$18.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.29 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.650 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $323.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $338.35.

NYSE:EL opened at $344.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $326.31 and its 200 day moving average is $307.43. The firm has a market cap of $124.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $204.23 and a 52-week high of $347.32.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total transaction of $828,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 511,948 shares of company stock worth $163,492,967 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

