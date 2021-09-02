The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.17 billion-$4.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.21 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.230-$7.380 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $338.35.

EL stock opened at $344.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.43. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $204.23 and a twelve month high of $347.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total transaction of $828,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 511,948 shares of company stock worth $163,492,967. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.04% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

