The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Up 13.7% in August

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the July 29th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 774,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Gabelli Equity Trust stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.00. 6,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,061. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,778,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 191,958 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,124,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 47,364 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

