The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Short Interest Up 13.1% in August

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the July 29th total of 4,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

Shares of GS stock traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $416.49. 64,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,897. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $386.00 and its 200-day moving average is $360.64. The company has a market cap of $140.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

