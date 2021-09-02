The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) to “Neutral”

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of HTCMY remained flat at $$57.09 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 217. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 12 month low of $48.85 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day moving average of $61.22.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service, and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction Machinery and Solution segments. The Construction Machinery segment includes mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines; and double front work machine.

