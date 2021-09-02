The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,897 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of The Hershey worth $75,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,236,000 after purchasing an additional 82,099 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Hershey by 7.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 99.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 38,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 9.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

The Hershey stock opened at $178.22 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.60.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total transaction of $437,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,049.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,621 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.