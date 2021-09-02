The Lovesac (LOVE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect The Lovesac to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Lovesac to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LOVE opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.57. The Lovesac has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $846.98 million, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.45.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOVE shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

In other news, CFO Donna Dellomo sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $262,131.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,843,080.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $596,995.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,500. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Lovesac stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,340 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.28% of The Lovesac worth $15,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

