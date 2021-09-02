The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $461.39 Million

Brokerages expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to announce sales of $461.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $475.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $444.50 million. The Manitowoc reported sales of $355.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.01%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTW. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the second quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in The Manitowoc by 2,892.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $820.87 million, a P/E ratio of 52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

