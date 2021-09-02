The Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Shares Down 1.8%

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM)’s share price fell 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $110.00 and last traded at $110.00. 514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.80.

The Monarch Cement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCEM)

The Monarch Cement Co engages in the management of quarries, which contains raw materials used by the company’s cement operations. It operates through the Cement Business and Ready-Mixed Concrete Business segments. The Cement Business segment manufactures and sells cement. The Ready-Mixed Concrete Business segment includes precast concrete construction which involves short-term and long-term contracts for specific projects.

