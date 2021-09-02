The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,858 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of The Mosaic worth $17,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 968.1% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Tobam purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 372.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.85.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.53.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

