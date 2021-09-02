The North West (TSE:NWC) Trading 0.4% Higher

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$35.99 and last traded at C$35.94. 67,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 126,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.81.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The North West from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$38.00 price target on shares of The North West in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 10.61.

The North West (TSE:NWC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$550.99 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The North West Company Inc. will post 2.5097711 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. The North West’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

