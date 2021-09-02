The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Gap Up to $31.03

Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.03, but opened at $32.16. The Pennant Group shares last traded at $31.91, with a volume of 108 shares traded.

PNTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist cut their price objective on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Pennant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.23. The firm has a market cap of $892.55 million, a PE ratio of 77.58 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $224,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,558,214.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $840,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,170,832.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,153. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,729,000 after acquiring an additional 140,255 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,899,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,509,000 after purchasing an additional 162,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,317 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,853 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Pennant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

