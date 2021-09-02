The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.6% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,089,704,000 after purchasing an additional 973,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,634,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,587,000 after purchasing an additional 703,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,867,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,289,000 after buying an additional 522,528 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after buying an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,009,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,679,000 after buying an additional 884,584 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.84. 5,841,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,017,730. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.48. The company has a market cap of $349.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

